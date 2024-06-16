Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $239,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 20,713 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 56.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $357,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $97.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.97. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

