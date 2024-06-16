Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $40,000 in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 243,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,826.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

