Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $40,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.74.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $215.33 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $218.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $240.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

