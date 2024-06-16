Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in McKesson by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Price Performance
Shares of MCK opened at $589.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $392.48 and a 1 year high of $592.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.30.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
