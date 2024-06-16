Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 380,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 527,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 249,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $7,996,607.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,505,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,161,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 249,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $7,996,607.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,505,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,161,346.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,840 shares of company stock worth $19,386,823 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

