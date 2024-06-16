Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 524,340 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,261,633 shares of company stock worth $195,475,671 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.42.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

