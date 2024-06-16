Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 162.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Flowers Foods

Insider Activity

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.