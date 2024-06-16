Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 733.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 181.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.72 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

