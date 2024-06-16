Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 3,547 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its position in Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $15,598,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 93,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BERY. TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

