Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 912 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RGEN opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 502.50, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Repligen

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.