Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 31,435 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,435 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $84,842,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,497,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,978 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 781,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,007 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.37.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

