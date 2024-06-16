Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 9,054 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wayfair from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $335,163.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 51,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $335,163.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 51,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,155.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,664 shares of company stock worth $4,224,393 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $52.62 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.