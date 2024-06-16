Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $172,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,821 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 172,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 604.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 43,441 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.90.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.04.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

