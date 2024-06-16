Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $207,000 Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

HALO stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,800. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

