Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $40,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,034,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in UGI by 67.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,560,000 after purchasing an additional 951,405 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in UGI by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,175,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after buying an additional 888,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,271,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,255,000 after buying an additional 781,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,279,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Trading Up 2.3 %

UGI stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.14.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -365.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

