Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 395,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 287,088 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 504,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,847,000 after buying an additional 266,505 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $9,436,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,068,000 after buying an additional 130,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after acquiring an additional 129,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.79. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALE. Mizuho upped their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

