Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 27,522 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Aramark by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 368,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 201,623 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Aramark by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 33,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Aramark by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,192,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,498,000 after buying an additional 546,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,477,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Aramark Trading Down 2.0 %

ARMK opened at $33.01 on Friday. Aramark has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.