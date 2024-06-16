Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Braze by 18.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 42.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 52.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 4.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 35.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after buying an additional 99,288 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $35.86 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $184,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,813.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $327,256.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 206,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,775.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $184,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,813.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,017 over the last three months. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

