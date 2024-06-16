Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 408 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $2,384,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 315,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 83,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

