Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,277 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

