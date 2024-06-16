Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 121,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $89.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. CLSA assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

