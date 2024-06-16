Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 530 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

