Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 1.2 %

First BanCorp. stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $302.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.19 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.57%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

