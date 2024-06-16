Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 14,663.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Flowserve Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.