Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,779,000 after buying an additional 75,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.9 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $161.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.