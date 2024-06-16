Neo Ivy Capital Management Trims Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,976 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Lennar by 34.3% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 437.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $155.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.34.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

