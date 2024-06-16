Neo Ivy Capital Management Trims Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,522 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 3,772.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 4.15. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

