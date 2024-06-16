Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Up 12.7 %

Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of C$347.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.44. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$5.50 and a 1 year high of C$9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.92.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$177.00 million. Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.3828955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NEO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yadin Rozov bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,630.00. In other news, Director Rahim Suleman bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$363,000.00. Also, Director Yadin Rozov bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,630.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 90,075 shares of company stock worth $552,208. 21.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

Featured Articles

