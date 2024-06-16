Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

NEO opened at C$8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.36 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.92. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$5.50 and a one year high of C$9.50.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$177.00 million. Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.3828955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh purchased 13,575 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.14 per share, with a total value of C$83,384.44. In other Neo Performance Materials news, Director Rahim Suleman acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$363,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Baksh bought 13,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.14 per share, with a total value of C$83,384.44. Insiders have bought 90,075 shares of company stock valued at $552,208 in the last 90 days. 21.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

