Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
NEO opened at C$8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.36 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.92. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$5.50 and a one year high of C$9.50.
Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$177.00 million. Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.3828955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.
