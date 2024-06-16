Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neonode Price Performance

Neonode stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.76. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 256.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Articles

