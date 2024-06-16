Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexa Resources

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nexa Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,117,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEXA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Nexa Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Nexa Resources stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $579.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.03 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Featured Stories

