Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.
Nexans Price Performance
NXPRF stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89. Nexans has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $125.05.
About Nexans
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nexans
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.