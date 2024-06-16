Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Nexans Price Performance

NXPRF stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89. Nexans has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

Get Nexans alerts:

About Nexans

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France, Canada, Norway, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Building & Territories, Generation & Transmission, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities segments. The company offers cables for the energy distribution networks, as well as equipment cables for buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.