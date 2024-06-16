NGEx Minerals (OTC:NGXXF) Trading 1% Higher

NGEx Minerals Ltd. (OTC:NGXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.41 and last traded at C$6.39. Approximately 21,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 26,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.32.

NGEx Minerals Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.26.

About NGEx Minerals

(Get Free Report)

NGEx Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company holds interest in the Los Helados project, a porphyry copper, gold, and silver deposit located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile. It also holds interest in the Valle Ancho and Interceptor properties located in Catamarca, Argentina; and the Potro Cliffs project located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NGEx Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGEx Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.