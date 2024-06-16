NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Cut by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NIKE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in NIKE by 13,094.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $169,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,405 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in NIKE by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,714,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $511,853,000 after acquiring an additional 957,612 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $93.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.59.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

