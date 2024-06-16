Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. 13,498,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 89,504,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NKLA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Get Nikola alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NKLA

Nikola Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $687.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,243,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,222.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 30.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 30.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 14.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,260,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 43.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,242,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.