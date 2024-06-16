Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.32

Shares of Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and traded as low as $9.78. Nikon shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 3,376 shares.

Nikon Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.29 million. Nikon had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikon Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

