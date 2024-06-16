Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

JWN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.42.

JWN stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,572,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after buying an additional 1,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,212,000 after buying an additional 1,104,604 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,675,000 after buying an additional 975,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after buying an additional 820,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

