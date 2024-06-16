Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.42. Approximately 1,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 78,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Northland Power Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 5%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is -341.67%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.