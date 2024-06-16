NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark upgraded NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.19. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$3.89 and a 52 week high of C$7.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

