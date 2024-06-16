NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 31,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.022 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -154.95%.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

