Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,958,000 after purchasing an additional 293,207 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,739,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $229.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.89 and its 200 day moving average is $224.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

