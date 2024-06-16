Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 51,042 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 51,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.