Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 51,042 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 51,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
