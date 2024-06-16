Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,313 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 2.1% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $386.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.55. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

