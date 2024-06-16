Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

