Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 14,817 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.219 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

