Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 27,748 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $160.19 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.04.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.