Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

