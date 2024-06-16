Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Invests $548,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,454,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VO opened at $241.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.79 and its 200-day moving average is $237.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

