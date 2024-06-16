Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Invests $972,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,904,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $241.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.19. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

