Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Makes New $805,000 Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,951,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,608 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,278,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,832 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,140 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81 and a beta of 1.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 522.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

